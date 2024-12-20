Well, well, well. If it isn’t another December sneaking up on us like three Christmas ghosts in a rich old man’s bedroom. Good morning, everyone. Happy holidays. And welcome to the December 2024 issue of Defenestration!

This year has been one of frantic, busy madness, so it’s no wonder that I don’t know where the time’s gone and run off to.

This month we’ve tilted a little more in favor of prose over poetry this month, which is just how things happened to shake out this time around. There’s nothing holiday-themed in this issue, but there is a vampire, and an affectionate raccoon, and a space station named Pepe. Indiana Jones makes an appearance (or at least his movies do), but there are absolutely no pirates, because pirates don’t exist.

And with that, the Defenestration inbox is open to poetry and short story submissions. Please send us short stories and poetry as we get our April 2025 issue ready. And tell your friends, family, and vague social media acquaintances. Eileen and I no longer have Twitter accounts, but the magazine itself still has a grudging presence there. You can also find an official Defenestration account over at Bluesky.

—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Short Stories:

Bronwen Everill, “No Conspiracy”

Camille Bliss, “Oh, Indy!”

Tom Busillo, “Minor Maine Figures Whose Statues Are Now In Storage: Henry Cooper”

Joelle Killian, “Existential BDSM”

T. J. Young, “Pepe the Space Station”

Mandy Houk, “Sour Lemon Crumble”

Mark Ifanson, “It Was Futile for Your Employees to Wear Garlic Necklaces: A Vampire’s Post-Job Interview Courtesy Letter”

Cody Walzel, “Help! A Raccoon Is Spooning My Cat”

Poetry:

Stacie Herrington, “Lament of a Fourth Grade Goth”

Torrey Francis Malek, “Sparring with Sensei”

Christopher Palmer, “Thank you all for coming”

Russell Nichols, “Funkotron State of Mind”

Downloadable Copy:

Defenestration, December 2024

