“What Was That Loud Sound? – A ‘Your Neighbors’ Discussion Board,” by Kate Maxlow

Doris Abernathy Springland 2 hr ago

I just heard a really loud noise like a banging does anyone know what it was?

Edwin Arsenault 2 hr Springland

Probably a car backfiring. My neighbor drives a really junky old corvette that he’s been restoring and working on at all hours of the night. When he drives it, it backfires all the time and scares my cats, lol.

Jeannie McDonald 2 hr Springfield

I know that corvette, it reminds me of the one my husband used to drive before he died of colon cancer last year.

William Liddy 2 hr Springtown

I had a corvette but my wife made me sell it. Then she divorced me and married our dentist. Never go to Dr. Krick, he will steal your wife. Jeannie what kind of vette did your husband have? I just had a colonoscopy and I am fine.

Jeannie McDonald 2 hr Springfield

@William Liddy, it was a red one.

Shirley Jefferson 2 hr Springfield

I think it was fireworks. The kids next door have fireworks, which I am pretty sure are illegal. They also smoke outside their house and their parents are never home. I yelled at them one day and the next day when I woke up, I had over a hundred sporks all over my lawn.

Edwin Arsenault 2 hr Springland

What is a spork?

Thomas Forbes 2 hr Springville

How do you not know what a spork is? I swear people are getting dumber each year.

William Liddy 2 hr Springtown

Jeannie McDonald, I had a chevrolet corvette C4, the first one to use a uniframe chassis and it had a 5.7L V8 engine with over 240 horsepower.

Jeannie McDonald 2 hr Springfield

Ok

Edie Lantz 2 hr Spring Hamlet

My husband dropped his bowling ball down the stairs. It could have been that. It was so loud.

Thomas Forbes 2 hr Springville

That would not be loud enough for her to hear in Springland. You people are so dumb.

Edie Lantz 2 hr Spring Hamlet

Thomas you are rude. I am going to report you.

Doris Abernathy Springland 2 hr

Weird because now there is a loud whirring noise, like an alarm or something but it’s all over outside. I had to shut my windows it was so loud.

Shirley Jefferson 1 hr Springfield

The kids next door play this one song with a really loud siren in it. It sounds like a police siren and they play it at 2pm when my husband Fred is trying to take a nap because his medicine makes him sleepy at that time every day.

William Liddy 1 hr Springtown

Jeannie, Do you like any other type of cars?

Edie Lantz 1 hr Spring Hamlet

Now I am also hearing something like a siren. Maybe a car backfired and now there is a highspeed chase.

Jeannie McDonald 1 hr Springfield

No, I like scrapbooking. I keep hearing the banging now, too. What is going on out there?

Thomas Forbes 1 hr Springville

Can you people be any stupider? Did you not get the alert on your phones?

Edie Lantz 1 hr Spring Hamlet

My phone is not working right now. My grandson was supposed to come over and fix it but he’s running late.

Shirley Jefferson 1 hr Springfield

The kids next door just came over here and started banging on the door. Last time they left a bag of flaming canine you-know-what. I’m not falling for that again.

Doris Abernathy Springland 1 hour

I think it’s a siren. Not a police one, like a real one. I’m trying to call my daughter to ask her what is going on but she’s not answering. Kids these days only want to text.

William Liddy 48 min Springtown

Jeannie, scrapbooking is great. My sister likes to scrapbook. She says it’s a way to preserve humanity. Is that why you scrapbook?

Edwin Arsenault 42 min Springland

Everyone turn on your TVs right now!!!!!!

Jeannie McDonald 36 min Springfield

Mostly I scrapbook pictures of my cat. Speaking of, he hasn’t come home yet for his midday nap-nap. I hope he didn’t get caught up in that highspeed chase.

Thomas Forbes 24 min Springville

You absolute morons. Get into your basements if you have them. Under your beds if you don’t. JFC, maybe humanity deserves to die. That said, I have a panic room. DM me for the address.

William Liddy 20 min Springtown

I don’t have a basement. My cable is out. What’s going on? Jeannie, what kind of cat is it?

Shirley Jefferson 14 min Springfield

God help us all. The kids’ dad is one of those militia types and built himself a custom underground shelter. I hope they don’t play their music while we’re in there. I will say a prayer for you all, and your cat, Jeannie.

Edie Lantz 13 min Spring Hamlet

⍉Thomas Forbes what is your address?

This user has been removed by administrators.

Jeannie McDonald 10 min Springfield

I can’t find Tubby anywhere. Has anyone seen a calico cat with half an ear missing?

William Liddy 7 min Springtown

Jeannie, get into your basement or a downstairs room with no windows. Tubby will be ok. After this is over, I’d love to take you out for coffee.

Jeannie McDonald 4 min Springfield

I have a downstairs bathroom with no windows. Ok, coffee would be nice. I cannot have lactose or creamer.

-End of Post-

————

Kate Maxlow is a recovering school district administrator who wears sparkly shoes to confront the Abyss of Despair after it vaguely messages that they “need to talk.” She spends her time crafting curriculum by day and writing fiction at night. Her work appears or is forthcoming in Maudlin House, BULL, Freedom Fiction Journal, and Does It Have Pockets. You can find her at https://katemaxlowauthor.com/kate-maxlow or on Blue Sky, @katemaxlow.bsky.social