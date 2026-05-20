“Mahan: The Sea’s Worst Nightmare,” by D.P. Lankiewicz

Alfred Thayer Mahan is the kind of historical figure who proves that fame and aptitude are not always bedfellows. By the late nineteenth century, he was the undisputed authority on naval history, the man who coined the term “sea power” and lent it enough gravitas to send Congress scuttling toward new battleships. His seminal work, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660–1783, was the TED Talk of its era—if TED Talks were 500-page treatises on naval strategy, dense with charts, footnotes, and historical examples. Mahan became the intellectual godfather of America’s rise as a global maritime force.

And yet, the man who charted the course of naval empires hated the sea. For someone celebrated as a naval visionary, Mahan was remarkably unsuited to life aboard a ship. If the Navy had a list of officers most likely to survive a three-hour tour, he would have ranked near the bottom. Storms unnerved him. Collisions terrified him. And accidents? He practically collected them. His career at sea was less Top Gun and more Gilligan’s Island.

Mahan’s misadventures began in 1856, when he entered the U.S. Naval Academy. By the Civil War, he served as first lieutenant on the USS Pocahontas. His captain, Percival Drayton, kept a meticulous diary, noting that Mahan was “young enough not to have too fixed ways and is quite clever.” Translation: the captain hoped he could mold Mahan before he wrecked the ship. It was optimistic, and tragically so.

The first inkling that Mahan was ill-suited for the sea arrived during the assault on Fort Walker at Port Royal, South Carolina, in November 1861. The Pocahontas arrived late, delayed by storms and mechanical failures—predictable for Mahan’s life at sea. Rather than focusing on navigation, Mahan obsessed over his captain’s stress: Drayton’s brother was fighting on the Confederate side. Lost in thought, Mahan allowed the Pocahontas to drift straight into the anchored USS Seminole.

Mahan later blamed Drayton, noting that the captain “had done a good deal of staff duty; had less than the usual deck habit of his period.” In plain English: “Not my fault, boss.”

After this inauspicious debut, the Navy wisely kept Mahan off combat vessels. He was sent to blockade duty and eventually to teach seamanship at the Naval Academy, then temporarily relocated to Newport, Rhode Island. But teaching proved no refuge. Knots, ropes, and rigging felt beneath Mahan’s intellectual station. His students soon recognized this disdain, and he, in turn, despised the profession entirely.

Even when back at sea, misfortune clung to him like barnacles. In 1869, Mahan completed a target practice run in the Pacific without incident—a triumph so rare he recorded it with the pride reserved for astronauts landing on the moon. But it was short-lived. In 1874, he ran the USS Wasp into a barge in Montevideo, Uruguay, and managed “slight damage” to an Argentine warship during a storm. By “slight,” he meant enough to prompt personal embarrassment.

His crowning moment of nautical calamity came when he wedged the Wasp into a dry dock caisson for ten days, immobilized by the very structure meant to facilitate repairs. Naval historian Robert Seager II joked that Mahan might be “the only commanding officer in the history of the U.S. Navy rendered hors de combat by a dry dock.”

Privately, Mahan was a bundle of nerves. To his wife Ellen, he confessed, “You have no idea how hard it is to keep these ships straight.” Indeed, neither did he. His letters reveal a man wracked by anxiety, perpetually haunted by the fear that the ocean would expose his inadequacy.

By the time Mahan commanded the USS Wachusett in 1883, his crew had learned to expect creative collisions at any given opportunity. Mahan did not disappoint. In the Pacific, under an open sky and with miles of water around him, he collided with a sailing bark that had the right of way. Lieutenant Hugh Rodman later reflected that “the greatest naval strategist the world has ever known was not a good seaman.”

Fortune eventually favored a reluctant retirement. After injuring his knee, Mahan was placed on restricted duty. Years of alternation between sea commands and teaching had taken their toll. In 1893, the USS Chicago, with Mahan on the bridge, sustained a minor collision with a training vessel. Even the universe seemed to whisper: “Enough.”

Once ashore, Mahan finally found his element. Freed from the chaos of actual navigation, he immersed himself in writing. By the time of his death in 1914, he had published 20 books and 137 articles, shaping naval strategy and influencing U.S. foreign policy for decades. The man who could not safely command a vessel had become the oracle of maritime power.

Mahan’s story is a paradox writ large. He transformed the United States into a global naval power, even as his own ships spent more time kissing dry docks than cutting waves. His life underscores an enduring truth: the ability to do something and the ability to explain it are not always the same. In Mahan’s case, the latter was far superior. Those who can’t do, indeed, write—and sometimes, their writing changes the world.

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D. P. “Don” Lankiewicz is a historian, teacher, and educational publisher. He writes stories about people and places you don’t find in textbooks