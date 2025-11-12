“Eau de Whole,” by Susan S. Levine

Press release: Jean-Michel de la Rosarie, the brilliant new nose of Parfums le Nez, has created a line of niche fragrances that accompany the chic suburban woman from alarm clock’s first buzz to final check of socials before lights out.

A l’Ècole (gourmand) When she doesn’t have time for breakfast, a spritz of this’ll do her until she makes it to Starbucks.

Top note: espresso, pumpkin spice, doughnut sprinkles

Middle notes: shirt removed from hamper because the wash didn’t get done yesterday, soupçon of Crest

Base note: attar of Audi

Le Déjeuner pour les Enfants (fruity metallic) All who pass through the impressive sillage of this fragrance will hunger with nostalgia for youth.

Top notes: peanut butter, grape jelly

Middle note: Wonder bread

Base note: lunch box aluminum

Eau de Whole (green vegetal) A scent so intense, it has been known to stimulate synesthesia-like hallucinations of haute-priced and perfect displays encountered by the morning’s first customers in Whole Foods.

Top note: Granny Smith apple

Middle notes: cilantro, celery, broccoli

Base note: avocado (fixative)

Parfum Louis (leather/floral chypre) Perfect for wearing to the mall when one can no longer resist the urge to acquire the latest “it” bag.

Top note: bergamot

Middle notes: rockrose, Turkish rose, Grasse rose, tuberose

Base notes: oakmoss, Épi leather

Cologne Banlieue (synthetic fougère) For him, her, or them. M. de la Rosarie’s unisex homage to Bvlgari’s masterpiece of burnt rubber, Noir––the essence of testosterone.

Top Notes: deflated soccer ball, saliva from coach’s whistle

Middle notes: astroturf, adolescent perspiration

Base note: concentrate of Beemer tires

Le Dîner à Emporter (oceanic oriental) The carefree remnants of not having labored over a hot stove with outstanding longevity––friends will ask if you’ve just returned from a vacation at the beach.

Top note: pickled ginger

Middle notes: edamame, seaweed, wasabi

Base notes: salmon, yellowtail, tuna

Octobre (smoky woody) Not for the shy, retiring type, this scent proclaims, “I’m hot!”

Top note: Lapsang souchong tea

Middle notes: burning leaves, fumée of pine needles

Base note: matches

Blanc de Blanc (white aldehyde) Sparkling, clean, the spirit of winter, capturing the virgin instant before that first whiff of gas from your neighbor’s snowblower.

Top note: virgin snow

Middle notes: white lily

Base note: unworn Uggs

Le Week-end (citrus spandex) The purest single note scent available evokes swinging blond ponytails and pilates equipment.

Top note: Lululemon

Middle note: Lululemon

Base note: Lululemon

Cologne des Chiens (animalic) What to do when you love your puppy so much that you can’t stand to be away from him? Wear him with you; the scent of true love.

Top notes: wet fur, muddy paws

Middle notes: chewed bone discovered (way) under the guest room bed last week

Bottom note: filled plastic bags

Samedi Soir (fruity sultry) Ah, the anticipation of dinner with your frenemies at the newest suburban hot spot!

Top notes: Charentais melon, Rubyglow™ pineapple

Middle notes: Grand Marnier, Armagnac

Base notes: crisp $100 bills, Spanx

Artisanal aromas for the smart suburbanite who likes to smell like herself—only more so!

————

Susan S. Levine’s short fiction and satire has been published in a variety of literary magazines including Constellations: a Journal of Poetry and Fiction, The MacGuffin, JewishFiction.net, and Little Old Lady Comedy. A board-certified dinosaur (that is to say, a psychoanalyst), she is the editor of Dignity Matters (Routledge) and the author of Useful Servants and Loving Psychoanalysis (both, Jason Aronson); the latter was a finalist for the Gradiva Award for best clinical book. To learn more about her, please take a look at SusanSLevine.com.