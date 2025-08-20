Hello, everyone! Welcome to the August 2025 issue of Defenestration, the literary magazine dedicated to humor and one of the few artifacts that will remain after the apocalypse (alongside cockroaches, AOL discs, and Twinkies). We’re happy you’ve decided to join us this month for an adventure into the surreal and absurd. You won’t be disappointed.

Our lineup is particularly robust this month. We typically accept a little under half of the submissions we hold on to during our reading periods, and this time we held on to the work of 34 different writers. I can’t remember the last time we held that many. Maybe never. This month features thoughtful volcanoes, amorous appliances, aliens, Queen Victoria, and at least one ghost. So read on, gentle denizen of these worldwide webs. Fill your brains with humor. It’s more important than you think.

The Defenestration inbox is open to poetry and short story submissions once again! We’re looking for more poetry and short stories to cram into our December 2025 issue. And remember, our official social media presence is over at Bluesky.

Short Stories:

Steven Demmler, “No One’s Ever Loved Me More than My Smart Fridge”

Erin Elizabeth Williams, “Will You Shut Up? You’re Waking the Dead”

Peter McAllister, “Books Books Books”

Sydney Halsey, “Dancing Queens”

Alex Dermody, “Preface to The Problem with Waiting: A Guide to Timing the Perfect Eruption by Mount Tumalec”

L.M. George, “Those Days”

Nicholas De Marino, “A Suggested AAA Meeting Format”

Robert Garnham, “Queen Victoria on a Camel”

Dimitry Partsi, “I Am a Business Person, and so are you”

Garin Cycholl, “Gray Matter”

Poetry:

Paul Burgess, “Robert Frost: Hitman” and “Dickens: Chic House”

Helga Kidder, “Elegy for my Knees”

Georgia Syribeys, “Midnight Blues”

David Bernard, “Cream Tea Demonstration”

David Elliot Eisenstat, “Take( Me )Out Tonight”

Michael Kolb, “Alone in the MRI”

Downloadable Copy:

Defenestration, August 2025