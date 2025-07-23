“Prepare! To Meditate!” by Dan Weaver

So the first thing is to turn on the baseball game at 7 o’clock. If it’s not 7 o’clock then what you need to do is change into something comfortable, probably shorts. You can try some flip flops but that’s up to you. Just something chill. If it’s still not 7 o’clock once you’re in your clothes you’re going to need to check the news to see what’s been going on. If there’s been anything going on that makes you a little uncomfortable try some cartoons. You could also just read something online. Sometimes when you’re waiting to meditate scrolling through online is just the ticket. First you need to grab your phone or a computer. Go to a website or an app where other people tell everyone what they think. Just scroll through all those things for a little bit. Just what the doctor ordered. It’s probably still not 7 o’clock so you should make something to eat like some nice paella. First you’re going to have to get back on the internet and get a recipe. Perfect. Before you look for the recipe just peek to see what all the people have to say about what they’ve been thinking since the last time you looked. Dang! Then don’t forget the first thing you’re going to need is the paella recipe. Just search it. You could also text someone if they have one so also do that. Do both. To be sure about the paella tasting good include the word “best” when you search it and text someone. You don’t want just any paella recipe. It should be the best otherwise your meditation will be crap. The first thing you’re going to do once you get the recipe is to make it. Just go ahead and make that thing the way the recipe says. Since it’s the best one you should be ok just following the instructions exactly like it says. By now it’s getting closer to 7 o’clock than it was before so keep an eye on the time. You’ll also need to change into something that doesn’t have cooking mess on it. Before you do that make a quick phone call to your neighbor and check in to see if their truck has been fixed so you can borrow it later on in the future. Depending on how that goes you might need to ask when a better time to call back would be. Put some new shorts on. It’s got to be 7 o’clock already. But it probably isn’t. This is exactly what we want. First, get back online. You need to buy something. You’ll figure out what you need as you go. A little of this a little of that. One or two of each. Subscribe to something too, that’s key. Let this entire process flow naturally after first checking your email. If you can’t find something to spend money on initially don’t worry, it will come. The next thing you need to do is get something sweet to eat. Eat whatever you have, it’s fine. Try drinking alcohol too. Try drinking more of it. Mix and match. Experiment. No one can tell you what to do. Keep going until you fall asleep.

Dan Weaver writes in Vermont. He is on Bluesky @supernaturalfeat.com. More of his work can be found at supernaturalfeat.com.