“Today’s Top 5 Headlines,” by Emma McNamara

1. Perfect! Woman Who Believes In Astrology And Woman Who Believes In The Placebo Effect Fall Terribly In Love This Mercury Retrograde

2. Wow, What An Observant Young Man! Frat Boy Says, Of 2 Women Kissing, That’s Gay!

3. Can I Ask You A HUGE Favor? Asks Woman About To Make A Very Simple Request

4. “Hey Girl, Are You Taylor Swift? Cuz I Think We Could TAILOR To Each Other Rather SWIFTLY, Says Dude Who Respects Taylor Swift, And Women, But Doesn’t Listen Very Much To Either”

5. Breaking News! Flo Rida Man Arrested For Spinning Head Right Round, Right Round

————

Emma McNamara is a 22-year-old national award-winning writer from Hopkinton, Massachusetts. Her work has appeared in publications including Ember—a Journal of Luminous Things, Scholastic Art and Writing, Beyond Words, Defenestration, MetroWest Daily News, and Wild Roof Journal. At 17, she self-published her debut novel Of My Many Years of Youth and novelette A Truth or a Gift? In addition to all things literature, Emma’s passions include mental health awareness, disability advocacy, and LGBTQ+ issues. She is an editorial board member at Beyond Queer Words. Follow her on Instagram @author_emma.