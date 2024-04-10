“Our Domestic Signage, Explanations and Elaborations,” by Nathan Leslie

I’m not running a bed and breakfast here, but I recently purchased some signs both as gentle reminders for myself and also as seeds of information and uplift for potential guests. Not that we like having guests (who does?). But if we do have guests, these may be helpful.

In Kitchen:

Pantry—Self Serve (with accompanying pic of steaming pie): This sign sends the message that we are a welcoming house—mi casa es su casa, etc. If you want to eat all of our popcorn and open multiple cans of tomatoes and only eat a third of each, be our guest! Cheerios—feel free to dump as much as you like all over the floor or your bed or both. Give yourself a swirly with the ranch dressing for all we care.

Life Begins After Coffee (swooshy cursive, almost calligraphy): Everyone loves a gallows humor revolving around coffee, even if they don’t drink it themselves. This sign also makes the guest feel as though they are surrounded by class since the fancy signature makes them feel slightly inferior on a subliminal level. Everyone loves the imprint of superiority.

Wash. Rinse. Sanitize (one word per line): This is not really meant to sound like a scold, although it does. We just couldn’t find anything more uplifting, so we went with it. Cannot leave an open space just hanging there. Also functions as a helpful reminder to purchase better sign.

Made with Love: This wrought iron sign was not cheap but it is the fulcrum of the room. Of course our food is made with love—all of it. Can’t you taste the love in every bite? That’s not oregano on your tongue!