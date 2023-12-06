“Tiered Holiday Cards,” by Amy Marques

1. People you barely know, never think about, who always send you cards.

[standard card greeting – no handwritten note]

The Xs

2. People you wish you didn’t know, who never send cards, but will judge if you don’t.

[humorous, but not offensive, card]

All the best!

The Xs

3. People you barely know, but wish you did.

[serious card, neutral wording]

Happy Holidays!

The Xs

P.S. Let’s try to get together in the new year!

4. People who you’re related to, but rarely talk to.

[kid’s art on card paper, regular envelope]

Happy Holidays!

Miss you! It’s been too long! How are the kids?

Love, The Xs

5. People from your spouse’s work you only met once, but wouldn’t want to disappoint. Not sure what (if anything) they celebrate.

[tasteful winter scene card – blank inside]

Wishing you all the best in the new year.

The Xs

6. People you love dearly who live far, far away.

[Any card. Blank card. Special card saved for months. Lined paper. Doesn’t matter]

I miss you so much. More so during the holidays.

I wish we could be together. Maybe next year. My love to the family.

I’ll call you Wednesday, as usual.

Love, X

7. People you have on speed dial.

Text:

Hi! Happy Holidays! You doing cards this year?

Nah.

————

Amy Marques has been known to call books friends and is on a first name basis with many fictional characters. She has visual art, poetry, and prose published in journals such as Streetcake Magazine, MoonPark Review, Bending Genres, Ghost Parachute, Chicago Quarterly Review, and Gone Lawn. More at https://amybookwhisperer.wordpress.com.