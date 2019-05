Minor spoiler alert for Avengers: Endgame. Of course, the movie has been out for a month now so I assume those of you who would be overly concerned with spoilers have seen it already. But I like to play things safe. So if you haven’t seen the movie, pretend like you didn’t see this comic and come back to it later.

I really enjoyed drawing Big Purple and focused most of my time on him. Iron Man was a last-minute addition which is why he looks like garbage.

———–Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.