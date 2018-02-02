Olympic Torch

———–

I wanted to draw a comic about the Olympics but was kind of bummed out that it was the Winter Olympics this year instead of the Summer Olympics. Because let’s face it: from a cartoonist’s perspective, the Summer Olympics are better because the games use so many more props. You’ve got the hammer and the shot-put and the discus and the epee and the bow and the javelin and like 15 different kinds of balls. What do the Winter Olympics have? Skates and skis? Unwieldy bobsleds? I can’t fit those kinds of things into comic panels; I’m not some sort of magician!

But I was determined to draw a comic about the Olympics. And so I made it work. Somehow.

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.