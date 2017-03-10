———–

Here’s another “movie preview” comic for your enjoyment. Ben & Winslow Studios has been producing quality entertainment for the silver screen for years, starting with the horror classic Cartoon Zombie Freakout in 2009. Following its overwhelming commercial success both domestically and overseas, Ben & Winslow studios produced a number of other notable films: Ninja Apocalypse Fandango (2010); Bikini Robot A-Go-Go! (2011); Giant Radioactive Kaiju Sandwich Armageddon (2013); and Epic, Vaguely Medieval Showdown (2014). After a 2-year hiatus, the studio has returned with this sci-fi action adventure, proving that you haven’t really run out of ideas until you’ve done a story about time travel.

Ben & Winslow: Time Gentlemen stars Ben and Winslow as mild-mannered non-gentlemen Ben and Winslow, and veteran time traveler Wable as grizzled time traveler Wable. You can find it in theaters this summer!

