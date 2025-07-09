The Placebo Meadows Lectures: Series 3,” by Stan Dryer

Here at Placebo Meadows we believe that no matter how old you are, you should always be willing to participate in the joy of learning. With that thought in mind, we are pleased to announce this year’s lectures. Dates will be announced in the near future.

1. The Horse Shouter

Did you ever wonder what happens to the horses a Horse Whisperer can’t fix? Suppose a horse is deaf or has just kicked the Horse Whisperer into the dung heap for the third time. What’s the recourse? That’s where a Horse Shouter comes in. We are fortunate to have Winfred Equiflab, DNV who will explain to us the ins and outs of horse shouting from basic methods to his more subtle techniques. He is the originator of the direct approach to improving equine behavior, such as shouting, “Shape up or it’s the glue factory for you,” in a horse’s ear. He will also recount a number of sometimes humorous and sometimes life-threatening incidents when a horse’s initial reaction to his approach was on the negative side.

A final caution to the audience. Remember that Equiflab is our guest. Thus, any over–compassionate horse advocates in the audience should refrain from shouting obscenities at our guest-speaker.

2. The Power of Envy as a Motivating Force

Marvin Q. Frabberstat, LRC, is the author of the best sellers: The Envy Driven Life and Crave Your Way to Better Health. He will explain to us how the simple human emotion of envy can be used to turn one’s life in a more positive direction. He will highlight his talk with examples from history such as the fact that it was Napoleon’s envy of the fun times everyone was having at Alexander I’s court that caused him to invade Russia. Our Staff Psychologist Lesley K. Sooth CLD will be available after this lecture to assist anyone from the audience who needs help in identifying their optimum PEO (Personal Envy Object).