“My Lovely Day at Psychiatric Emergency Services,” by Daniel Winn

Much in the way my hair never looks better than on the day I’m getting it cut, I was my best self on the way to a mental institution. My friend told me she thought I should go and I didn’t have anything else to do and wanted to kill myself so I decided to give it a whirl. I drove myself there with another friend who promised to take my car back to my house, but instead left it, along with my house keys, on the other side of town without telling me, and my phone died while I was locked up so I had to crowbar open a window to get in to charge my phone to figure out what the hell he had done and why. But that was later.

I called my friend whose bad idea this was from the parking lot. I explained my reservations. I told her how I’m really better suited for prison. In prison I could play basketball, develop good reading habits, and plan escape attempts. In some cases you even get to choose your own meal. But mental hospitals are a lot of jigsaw puzzles and crafts. I don’t like puzzles or crafts, and I’m bad at disguising my distaste. If another inpatient asked me to help him with his puzzle I wouldn’t be able to say “no” like a person who just didn’t want to right then; it would clearly be a “no” because I looked down upon the undertaking. Which I do.

And I was certainly not going to take any pride or pleasure in crocheting or pasting together a collage from People’s magazines.

“Yeah, that’s pretty much all inpatient is,” she said, speaking from experience.

“Obviously I’m going to fly over the cuckoo’s nest given the chance,” I told her.

“Obviously.”

So we went in. I was asked why I was there.

“Depression,” I said, then, worried about my qualifications, added “Suicide.”