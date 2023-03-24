Live Out Your Filthy, Goblin-Filled Dreams

————

Winslow has been involved in the fast-paced world of goblin erotica since at least 2012, when he hired a slightly defective Japanese robot to help him illustrate comics. Looking back at that older comic, it certainly seems… prescient. Did I really predict AI artwork and goblin smut 11 years ago? This is not the kind of foresight I want to be known for.

This was another fun opportunity to mess with facial expressions, and the last panel is clearly based on Meilin from Turning Red. I’ve had the relevant screencap on my phone since the movie came out because it’s such a great look. I’m rather partial to Winslow’s expression in panel four, though. He just looks so happy, and in the dumbest way possible.

