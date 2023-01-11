“Cookie Monster Guest Edits the New York Times’ ‘What to Cook This Week’ Newsletter,” by Miriam Jayaratna

Good morning! Me Cookie Monster. Sam Sifton and Melissa Clark both on vacation, so me here to help you plan out week of cookie – oops, cooking.

Me grateful to NYT Cooking for valuing diversity of perspectives. It have recipe collections for sad people on special diet, like gluten-free, low fat, and potato salad. But Times also platform for connoisseurs like Cookie Monster, who think cookie is foundation of food pyramid. Me personally believe pyramid should be shaped like cookie, but me will save this argument for me op-ed column.

Anyway, me had really great weekend. Me ate entire tray of cookies that look like abstract art and attended panel to judge yummiest gingerbread solution for housing crisis. Me love devouring local culture.

Now me sense final moments of weekend approaching like precious last bites of gooey Levain cookie.

If you feel like this too, spend today gathering ingredients and make sure you have good stand mixer (me friends at Wirecutter recommend some for you if you very, very rich). Me wish Wirecutter staff would choose best cookie, but maybe they no bother since answer obvious: chocolate chip.

Onto rest of week…

Monday

Hopefully you feeling nice and restored from eating cookies on couch and watching Dragon House show on Sunday night. So why you no try using extra energy to make Giant Crinkled Chocolate Chip Cookies by Sarah Kieffer? Me had so much fun making these. To get crinkle in cookie me smash cookie sheet on top of stove while screaming, “COOOOOKIE!”

Tuesday

If you like me, you craving something different for Tuesday. Me going to try Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies, which no have crinkle. Biggest challenge of recipe is waiting for raw cookie dough to freeze before baking.

Ok, maybe me just have little taste…COOKIE DOUGH! DELICIOUS!!! OM NOM NOM NOM NOM!!!!!!!

Uh-oh. Dough for cookies all gone now. If you bake these, leave comment and tell Cookie Monster how it turned out. Otherwise me may never know.

Wednesday

So far we attempt to make chocolate chip cookie every day this week. But probably, like me, you have family who no have same discerning palate as you. By now family sick of cookie dinners.