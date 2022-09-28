“My Life in Books: A Literary Biography,” by Wendy Freborg

1950s

Mickey Mouse’s Picnic

Peter Pan

Dick and Jane

The Bobbsey Twins

Nancy Drew

1960s

American Girl Magazine

Seventeen Magazine

How to Get Into College

Novels recommended by How to Get Into College

College catalogs

Assigned reading from multiple syllabi

The Feminine Mystique

How to Write A Resume

1970s

The Whole Earth Catalog

The I Hate to Cook Book

Our Bodies, Ourselves

Europe on 5 Dollars a Day

Rolling Stone Magazine

Bride Magazine

Betty Crocker Cookbook

Mastering the Art of French Cooking

1980s

The Complete Book of Pregnancy

Dr. Spock’s Baby and Child Care

Mickey Mouse’s Picnic

Peter Pan

Between Parent and Child

365 Quick and Easy Microwave Recipes

Family Handyman Magazine

1990s

The Western Garden Book

Working Mother Magazine

The cookbook that came with the slow cooker

Family Computing Magazine

Parenting Your Teenager

2000s

The Insider’s Guide to Colleges

Princeton Review: Paying for College Without Going Broke

AARP Magazine

American Heart Association Cookbook

The Complete Retirement Planner

2010s

Rick Steves Best of Europe

Downsizing the Family Home

The Modern Grandparent’s Handbook

Mickey Mouse’s Picnic

Peter Pan

————

Wendy Freborg is a retired social worker and former editor who writes poetry, humor, and history. Her work first appeared in print in 1964 when the magazine Ingenue published one of her poems. More recently, her work has appeared in Clever, American Bystander, Little Old Lady Comedy, and Peeking Cat Literary Review. Her life in California includes a small family, enough friends, and too many doctors.