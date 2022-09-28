“My Life in Books: A Literary Biography,” by Wendy Freborg

1950s
Mickey Mouse’s Picnic
Peter Pan
Dick and Jane
The Bobbsey Twins
Nancy Drew
1960s
American Girl Magazine
Seventeen Magazine
How to Get Into College
Novels recommended by How to Get Into College
College catalogs
Assigned reading from multiple syllabi
The Feminine Mystique
How to Write A Resume
1970s
The Whole Earth Catalog
The I Hate to Cook Book
Our Bodies, Ourselves
Europe on 5 Dollars a Day
Rolling Stone Magazine
Bride Magazine
Betty Crocker Cookbook
Mastering the Art of French Cooking
1980s
The Complete Book of Pregnancy
Dr. Spock’s Baby and Child Care
Mickey Mouse’s Picnic
Peter Pan
Between Parent and Child
365 Quick and Easy Microwave Recipes
Family Handyman Magazine
1990s
The Western Garden Book
Working Mother Magazine
The cookbook that came with the slow cooker
Family Computing Magazine
Parenting Your Teenager
2000s
The Insider’s Guide to Colleges
Princeton Review: Paying for College Without Going Broke
AARP Magazine
American Heart Association Cookbook
The Complete Retirement Planner
2010s
Rick Steves Best of Europe
Downsizing the Family Home
The Modern Grandparent’s Handbook
Mickey Mouse’s Picnic
Peter Pan
————
Wendy Freborg is a retired social worker and former editor who writes poetry, humor, and history. Her work first appeared in print in 1964 when the magazine Ingenue published one of her poems. More recently, her work has appeared in Clever, American Bystander, Little Old Lady Comedy, and Peeking Cat Literary Review. Her life in California includes a small family, enough friends, and too many doctors.