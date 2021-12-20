Defenestration: December 2021

Let’s get this party started.

Welcome, one and all, the the December 2021 issue of Defenestration: the literary magazine that has been dedicated to humor for so long that we stopped keeping track. (That’s a lie. Eileen has been keeping track. One deep scar on the wall of her living room for every month Defenestration has existed. It looks as if a cat the size of a Volkswagen has been trying to claw its way out of her home.)

This month our collection of stories and poems includes baboons and werewolves, supervillains and superpowers, murderers and… additional murderers. And erotic fan fiction! And also Christmas! So it’s a very eclectic mix. We’ve got some newcomers to the Defenestration family and some folks that have been here before. We hope you enjoy!

One bit of administrative stuff: This week we won’t have any nonfiction (or fake nonfiction) on Wednesday like we normally do, but we will have something for you this Saturday for Christmas, so be sure to stop by again later to check it out.

Defenestration is again open to poetry and short story submissions, because that’s how things work around here. We’re reading for our April 2022 issue, so send us some short stories and poetry that you think are worthy of such an auspicious year. We want to see just how funny you can be!

—Andrew Kaye, Editor-in-Chief

Short Stories:

Daniel Winn, “The Deal”

Rebecca Anne Nguyen, “Dr. Marcie in the Morning”

Bryan Middlebrook, “There Are Some Things I Would Like to Get Off My Chest Before I Drop You Into This Volcano”

Caelyn Cobb, “Apologies For The Delay In My Response!”

Lydia Storm, “What I Learned From joyfulpreppers.com”

Sally Simon, “Deadly Dangerous Podcast #13: A Tribute to Greta Greene, Amateur Nanny”

Joe Miller, “The Day the Music Died in Walgreens”

Susan Chertkow, “I Let My Mind Wander…”

Alex Dermody, “Lost My Erotic Fan Fiction and Likely My Medical License”

Poetry:

Khaloud Al-Muttalibi, “Till Tomorrow Night My Love”

A.C. Cambers, “Christmas Catastrophe”

Lou Faber, “Scientific Inquiry”

Andrew W. Turner, Three Poems

Kyle Gervais, “Trees man”

Downloadable Copy:

Defenestration, December 2021