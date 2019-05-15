“Embracing your dependent personality: The proper vocabulary,” by Mileva Anastasiadou

Try using compound one-word verbs. They prove your point, providing evidence that dependency is not totally wrong and that’s an argument you can’t ignore; two words binding tightly by an unbreakable bond, almost asphyxiating, to make sense. Not even a period in-between. Hyphenation isn’t a problem, as long as they count as one word by all word count applications.

Try any verb beginning with “co”, the prefix that cries togetherness from afar. Compound verbs with this prefix will make the difference as you speak, emphasizing your dependency tendencies. Start with the easy ones to not scare your potential mate away. “Co-admire” is a good example ; it shows mutual agreement on a topic without any threat. Plus it’s hyphenated, so a degree of separation is ensured. “Co-assume” is also fine at this stage; mutual assumptions are not intimidating, although they gently insinuate the commitment you wish for. “Commitment” is another word with your favorite prefix, which you should save for later on, along with “cohabit” or “coexist”. If you want to impress your mate you might choose to use more complicated words that include the prefix, like “co-cultivate” or “co-acervate”, which will make you seem sophisticated and self-assured.

Tip: Avoid “coagulate” except if you’re a doctor.

In case you detect intimidation in your loved one’s eyes, you may consider using “co” in more subtle ways, in random words, not in verbs that by definition imply action (in a direct or a passive way), that will ensure you the joy of listening to its sound without further insinuations of togetherness: “Take your coat, I’ll be your coach to the coast”. Ignore the co-nfusion in his/her eyes. Or enjoy it.

Precautions:

Avoid the word “corpse”. It’s too macabre.

Avoid the word “cock” until you make sure your partner is into dirty talk.

Avoid the word “cocky” or you may be accused of plagiarizing.

“Cook” is another good verb for you. It’s not a compound verb. The “co” in it is not officially used as a prefix. It doesn’t even sound like a “co” when you pronounce it. Yet it’s “co” besides “o.k.”. No better proof your dependency is all right. Besides “cooking” indicates the ultimate degree of affection and partnership.

“Counter” will suffice as well. You can use the “counter” prefix in times you feel strong and rebellious enough to oppose to your object of attachment, enough to make a statement, yet not too much to drive it away. “Counter” implies a more free style of attachment, but an attachment nonetheless. “Counteract” is a good example; You don’t just act. Your action is opposed to something you still feel attached to and never want to let go, yet you can pretend you do.

Always use “tell” instead of “say”. “Tell” is the right word for you. Perhaps even more dependent than you. “Tell” can never stand alone in a sentence. It needs a partner. Someone to lean on. You can never just “tell”. Except in cases you can’t tell. Which means “know” and is irrelevant. Yet when “tell” is used literally, it has to address to someone or something. You cannot just say “he/she told”. He/she must have told someone. Contrary to “he/she said”, which stand alone perfectly, without the need of a recipient. That’s not the attitude you want in a word.

Stick to preposition-dependent verbs. Show your preference to your kind. Some people don’t even use the expression out of fear; it implies addiction. They prefer to call them “two-word” verbs. Like they don’t coexist to have a meaning. Like they don’t really need each other, like two people who can live independently, yet they choose to live together. Be not such a person. Insist they can’t stand alone, if the proper meaning is the target. Remember you have embraced your so-called flawed character. The choice is limitless in English, so you might consider yourself lucky you speak the language. The proper language of dependence.

Bonus:

“Conform to” is a preposition-dependent verb with your favorite prefix. “Consent to” is another example. Embrace those verbs. They are dependent, like you are, share your favorite prefix, and have meanings you can resonate with.

“Cling to”, is a category by itself. The most obvious choice for your personality; shout it, yell “cling” with all your might, for the universe to hear how clingy you are and send the right people your way.

Then find the right song and sing it at the top of your lungs. “Wrapped around your finger” is an appropriate choice. Romantic in a stalker-friendly way. Shout it out, until you can’t hear yourself anymore, until you’re immersed into your significant other who embraces your affection, but not your vocal abilities and kisses you to make you stop singing. You keep singing though, from inside, until you hear that lost self you’ve been hiding from emerge from the depths of your psych and ask for your attention, your exclusive company, if only for a while. Drown him, or put him back to sleep. Your lost self is lost for a reason. Your object of attachment is a sufficient substitute.

Use the word “love” all the time. Pretend it’s love. Always pretend it’s love. Even when they find out, bow your head, lower your eyes, play misunderstood, or martyr-like, deny everything, remain firm and insist: it’s only love.

It’s their fault they’re not romantic enough to get you.

————

Mileva Anastasiadou is a neurologist. Her work can be found in many journals, such as the Molotov Cocktail, Jellyfish Review, Asymmetry Fiction, the Sunlight Press, Ghost Parachute, Gone Lawn, and others. https://www.facebook.com/milevaanastasiadou/