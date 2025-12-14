Table of Contents for December 2025 Issue

Short Stories:

Sean Cahill, “That Special Time of Year”

Kate Horsley, “What Ephesians Said”

Rick Jones, “Leon and the Zubman”

K. G. Kirkland, “My Hot Broker”

Remington Bishop Lamons, “The Coiled Snake”

Joy Kennedy O’Neill, “Build-a-Grudge”

Olly Blackburn, “I Am Your Puppet master, Now I’m Going To Critique Your Crudités Selection”

Michael Fowler, “Do Not Resuscitate”

James Rumpel, “Court Night”

Gregory Jones, “An Audience at the Cumberlisheen Regional Historical Society, 19th August 2018, 4:12pm”

Christy Hartman, “Ben Dover Has Died From Dysentery”

Susannah Shepherd, “Beef Curtains”

Poetry:

Chris Turner, “Sylvia Plath Goes to Whole Foods”

Jeff Cove, Two Poems

Marvin Garbeh Davis, Sr., “A Conversation With My Bath Bucket”

Susan Page Deutsch, “my cat is possessed by a demon”

Brandon Yu, “Hurry Up and Wait”