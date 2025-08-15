Table of Contents for August 2025 Issue

Short Stories:

Steven Demmler, “No One’s Ever Loved Me More than My Smart Fridge”

Erin Elizabeth Williams, “Will You Shut Up? You’re Waking the Dead”

Peter McCallister, “Books Books Books”

Sydney Halsey, “Dancing Queens”

Alex Dermody, “Preface to The Problem with Waiting: A Guide to Timing the Perfect Eruption by Mount Tumalec”

L.M. George, “Those Days”

Nicholas De Marino, “A Suggested AAA Meeting Format”

Robert Garnham, “Queen Victoria on a Camel”

Dimitry Partsi, “I Am a Business Person, and so are you”

Garin Cycholl, “Gray Matter”

Poetry:

Paul Burgess, “Robert Frost: Hitman” and “Dickens: Chic House”

Helga Kidder, “Elegy for my Knees”

Georgia Syribeys, “Midnight Blues”

David Bernard, “Cream Tea Demonstration”

David Elliot Eisenstat, “Take( Me )Out Tonight”

Michael Kolb, “Alone in the MRI”