Table of Contents for April 2025 Issue

Short Stories:

Olivia Frances Hill, “How to Break Ice”

Matt Leibel, “How to Get Elected Mayor with a Hamburger for a Head”

Dana Wall, “Grammar Gone Wild”

Rob Bruce, “A Walker’s Guide to Little Muttling”

Autumn Bettinger, “Black Balloon”

Matthew Blasi, “Beef 9000: The Future of A.I.-Powered Fast Food Drive Thrus”

Carrie R. Hinton, “Moth or Man?”

M.C. Schmidt, “Thirteen Worms Were Killed During the Digging of Your Grandmother’s Grave”

Poetry:

M. Frost, “Menu from the Fairy Tale Restaurant”

Andrew Urquhart, “Battle Plan”

Karen Paul Holmes, “Ode to L4”

Sharon M. Carter, “Banksy Mural, Bristol, England”