Table of Contents for April 2025 Issue

Short Stories:
Olivia Frances Hill, “How to Break Ice”
Matt Leibel, “How to Get Elected Mayor with a Hamburger for a Head”
Dana Wall, “Grammar Gone Wild”
Rob Bruce, “A Walker’s Guide to Little Muttling”
Autumn Bettinger, “Black Balloon”
Matthew Blasi, “Beef 9000: The Future of A.I.-Powered Fast Food Drive Thrus”
Carrie R. Hinton, “Moth or Man?”
M.C. Schmidt, “Thirteen Worms Were Killed During the Digging of Your Grandmother’s Grave”
Poetry:
M. Frost, “Menu from the Fairy Tale Restaurant”
Andrew Urquhart, “Battle Plan”
Karen Paul Holmes, “Ode to L4”
Sharon M. Carter, “Banksy Mural, Bristol, England”