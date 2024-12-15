Table of Contents for December 2024 Issue

Short Stories:
Bronwen Everill, “No Conspiracy”
Camille Bliss, “Oh, Indy!”
Tom Busillo, “Minor Maine Figures Whose Statues Are Now In Storage: Henry Cooper”
Joelle Killian, “Existential BDSM”
T.J. Young, “Pepe the Space Station”
Mandy Houk, “Sour Lemon Crumble”
Mark Ifanson, “It Was Futile for Your Employees to Wear Garlic Necklaces: A Vampire’s Post-Job Interview Courtesy Letter”
Cody Walzel, “Help! A Raccoon is Spooning My Cat”
Poetry:
Stacie Herrington, “Lament of a Fourth Grade Goth”
Torrey Francis Malek, “Sparring with Sensei”
Christopher Palmer, “Thank you all for coming”
Russell Nichols, “Funkotron State of Mind”