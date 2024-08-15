Table of Contents for August 2024 Issue

Short Stories:

Eric Lawson, “All Sales Are Final”

Dave Lovell, “Flying in Circles”

Carrie R. Hinton, “After ‘the End'”

Olga Zilberbourg, “Untrampled by Horses”

George Beckerman, “A Narcissist Walks Into A Bar, Because Two Is One Too Many”

Scott Erickson, “Don’t try to remove the device because the electronic lock can only be opened by a company representative”

Poetry:

Monica Dobos, “According to Trader Joe’s Grocery Bag”

M. Benjamin Thorne, “The Bog King”

Kelly Scott Franklin, “Overheard Aboard the Zeppelin Hindenburg, May 6, 1937, 7:24 PM”

Theric Jepson, “Outlaw Diary (abridged)”

Ethan Kwak, “The Traveler”

Rochelle Jewel Shapiro, “Me In That Pink Chiffon Dress, 1964”