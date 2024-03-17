“Good Time,” by Clarissa Cervantes

One of the best ways to have a good time, is to lose the sense of time…

Clarissa Cervantes is a travel researcher photographer. Clarissa also supplies freelance articles on a variety of topics for newspaper, blogs, websites, and magazines such as USA Today. Clarissa’s photo gallery includes images from all over the world, where she finds inspiration to share her photographs with others through her creative lens, inviting the viewer to question the present, look closer, explore more the array of emotions, and follow the sunlight toward a brighter future.