Herbie Roach lives in Ghent, Belgium. From 2012 to 2019, he attended traditional animation and stop-motion classes at the Academy of Fine Arts in Ghent. In June 2023 he graduated as a bachelor in Digital Arts & Entertainment—3D animation & production—at Howest, Belgium. Next to cartooning, he is also passionate about other art forms such as portrait sketching, illustration, painting, poster design, and screenwriting.