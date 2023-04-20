“E.T.” by Linda Lowe

We all wondered what in the world when a spaceship materialized over the cul-de-sac, unfurling a rope ladder like a foreign flag, both sturdy and friendly. We all thought of the movie, E.T., except Francine, who remembered it was the 25th anniversary of the abduction of her Aunt Sylvia from a park in Poughkeepsie. It was a balmy Saturday morning, so we grabbed our coffee and plopped down in our lawn chairs to wait it out. Bets were taken. Odds went five to one it was an alien verses Francine’s Aunt Sylvia. Meanwhile the kids played craps in the street.

————

Linda Lowe’s stories and poems have appeared online in Six Sentences, Misfit Magazine, Tiny Molecules, Microfiction Monday Magazine, and others.