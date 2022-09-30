I Was A Teenage Cephalopod

Sometimes you just feel like drawing a really, really, really big squid.

With acne.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.
