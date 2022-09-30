Get Defenestration Delivered by Email
Sometimes you just feel like drawing a really, really, really big squid.
With acne.
I Was A Teenage Cephalopod
"My Life in Books: A Literary Biography," by Wendy Freborg
1950s
Mickey Mouse’s Picnic
Peter Pan
Dick and Jane
"How to Write a Perfect Short Story," by Tyler Plofker
This Again
"Break On Through To The Other Side," by Jane Donaldson
