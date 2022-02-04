It’s Not Easy…

————

It definitely won’t be easy to pull off another successful Black Panther movie without Chadwick Boseman. I’m not saying it can’t be done, but man… every time I think about it I worry about what the finished product will look like, because I seriously love me some Black Panther. The next movie comes out later this year, and we still have no idea what it’s even supposed to be about! How am I supposed to properly nerd out without any information?!

Today’s comic is based on a conversation my kids and I were having about the next Black Panther movie. Then we watched Black Panther. True story.

————