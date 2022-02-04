It’s Not Easy…

Feb 4th, 2022

It definitely won’t be easy to pull off another successful Black Panther movie without Chadwick Boseman. I’m not saying it can’t be done, but man… every time I think about it I worry about what the finished product will look like, because I seriously love me some Black Panther. The next movie comes out later this year, and we still have no idea what it’s even supposed to be about! How am I supposed to properly nerd out without any information?!

Today’s comic is based on a conversation my kids and I were having about the next Black Panther movie. Then we watched Black Panther. True story.

