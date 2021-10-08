Get Defenestration Delivered by Email
Weird how I drew a comic about Metroid and released it on the same day a new Metroid game came out, right? So weird.
Metroid Confusion
Weird how I drew a comic about Metroid and released it on the same day a [more]
"From Ouch to Oops: A Writer’s Critique of Writers’ Critique Groups," by Elliot Wilner
Okay, I’d like to comment on the piece that Jim has submitted. I just [more]
Fallen Fashion
It's October, folks, which means we can all do the things we think about [more]
"You Think Your Luck Is Bad," by Amy Wright
For my entire life anytime I complain about anything my mother responds [more]
"Nine More Stories," by Pat Flynn
It’s true: J.D. Salinger did continue to write from 1965, when his work [more]