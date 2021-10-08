Metroid Confusion

Oct 8th, 2021 | By | Category: Ben & Winslow

————

Weird how I drew a comic about Metroid and released it on the same day a new Metroid game came out, right? So weird.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.
Tags: ,

Comments are closed.