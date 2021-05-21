Mermaid Types

————

People often ask me, “AK, what kinds of mermaids are out there?” (They ask me this because they know I minored in mermanthropology and have an encyclopedic knowledge of all things mermaid and mer-made.) I know a lot of people are curious, so I had Ben and Winslow sponsor this handy mermaid identification guide. These aren’t all the different mermaids out there but they’re definitely the most common.

I got a little carried away with this one, but there is an uncensored version if you’re curious.

