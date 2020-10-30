Trust Fail

————

My youngest is 4 right now and he’s convinced ghosts live in our basement. This isn’t one of those creepy instances where a kid sees a ghost that the adults can’t; he thinks ghosts look like the ones from Pac-Man and confuses them with the lights from passing cars, so I’m pretty sure I’m not dealing with a Sixth Sense deal here. Regardless, he thinks ghosts are in the basement (you know, where the Pac-Man machine is) and will often close various doors down there whenever he’s playing alone. Because in his mind, ghosts can’t float through doors when they’re closed. Kids are weird.

Also, I can’t tell him ghosts aren’t real because I don’t actually believe that, so I have to tell him things like Kurt’s dad does here: “There aren’t any ghosts here.” Because there aren’t. But other places? Possibly.

————

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.