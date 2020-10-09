————

Winslow used to work for an ad agency a million years ago, but he must be doing some marketing on the side if this fancy dude with his fancy suit thinks Winslow’s still in business.

(Also this is the first time the icon for the comic hasn’t been clipped from the comic itself. I just really wanted to draw that fancy duck.)

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.