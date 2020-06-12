Space Food

My 7-year-old asked me what astronauts eat, and because I haven’t kept up with the culinary advances of space cuisine over the past 30 years, I decided to look it up. I remember food in tubes and freeze-dried bricks, but now astronauts eat irradiated meat and “shelf stable tortillas.” Sounds like a good time.

————Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.