Little Winslow’s been around a while, but that doesn’t mean he knows how to bathe properly. I think it’s only fair for Ben to be a little skeptical.

This conversation happened between my 9-year-old and her 6-year-old brother (well, except for the last panel). My 6-year-old is notoriously lazy when it comes to showers. If he isn’t monitored, he won’t use any soap, and then leave the shower and put his clothes on without drying himself off. His older siblings are always getting on his case.

———–Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr . He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine.