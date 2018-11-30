The World of Cars

———–

I didn’t draw this, but I don’t think you’ll care.

Normally I plan things out whenever my kids directly contribute to Ben & Winslow. That’s not the case here. My daughter decided to draw this on her own, and I thought it was hilarious and wanted to share with all of you. Think of it like me putting this up on the refrigerator, only my fridge is a website.

This comic is actually based on a conversation my daughter overheard the other day. I was taking the kids to the mall (all four of them; my wife needed a break) and my 5-year-old and I got into a fake argument about cars. It was as juvenile as you would expect: “You’re face is a car,” “Your butt is a car,” and so on. And then my 8-year-old decided to turn it into a full-page comic. (My favorite part is the panel with Ben’s hair feet.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. But none of that matters because he didn’t draw this; his daughter did.