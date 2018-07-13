Wonderbroth

———–

My wife an I eat a lot of pho. My wife is particularly obsessed with it, and we’ve got so many Vietnamese restaurants nearby that it’s really easy to grab some on the way home from work or school or the gas station or the grocery store or 7-11 or wherever else we might be. I don’t like to think about how much money we’ve spent on pho.

Anyway, my son made a comment about pho being broth so it must be made of bras, and because my sense of humor can go to so very juvenile places I immediately though of a comic playing with that idea.

I’m not entirely sure where Winslow and Little Winslow got all of those bras, but they’re way too small to be Apsara’s or any other normal-sized person’s so I’m going to guess they stole them from a neighbor or something.

———–

