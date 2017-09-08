Winslow Mansplains It All

———–

Winslow strikes me as the kind of person who would mansplain everything, all the time, even if he really had no idea what he was talking about–no, especially if he had no idea what he was talking about. He would mansplain childbirth to a mother of four, he would mansplain economics to an entrepreneur with worldwide business interests, he would mansplain space travel to a NASA scientist with 15 years of experience. He would even mansplain mansplaining. He’s just that good.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.