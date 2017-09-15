Sound and Fury, Signifying Nothing

———–

This was just another excuse to draw panel after panel of weird facial expressions. Because sometimes that just how I roll. Also, I’m contractually obligated to engage in toilet humor at least once a year, so I figured I’d finally check that off my to-do list.

(I wish I could claim that I was the first person to link lines from Macbeth with toilet humor, but I know plenty of other people have done it, including an early episode of The Venture Bros.)

———–

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.