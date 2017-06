———–

Lots of talk about health insurance recently. I wonder why?

Dr. Spiderqueen has treated many different illnesses and conditions, but you have to draw the line somewhere. (And I don’t blame her.This is the worst case of hives I’ve ever seen.)

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.