This comic has all the things you were hoping to see today. Ben. Winslow. Tight-fitting costumes. Goblins. Babies. References to movies from the 80s. For you, my fans, I deliver.

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.