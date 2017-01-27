———–

Climate science is dangerous and controversial, mainly because the term includes the word “science,” which some people understandably misread as “murdering puppies.” We’ve tried to use the term “climate change” instead, but the word “change” seems to have the same negative reaction. I was talking to Winslow about this the other day, and he brought up a lot of really good points. I mean, can we really understand climate change? Should we? Should we try to understand something that threatens our very way of life and/or the bank accounts of the honorable men and women but mostly men that sell us fossil fuels? I don’t know, I don’t really have an opinion about it.

(Fun Fact: I drew this strip over a month ago, before terms like “alternative facts” and “rogue national park” entered the lexicon. I didn’t expect it to be so topical.)

Andrew Kaye (known in some circles as AK) is the creator of Ben & Winslow and other questionable comics, many of which can be found in his deviantART gallery and his Tumblr. He’s also the editor-in-chief of this magazine. Duh.