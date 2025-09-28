“Directions,” by Robert J. Aragon

————

Robert J. Aragon creates single-panel b/w cartoons and consider himself a humorist, satirist, and absurdist. He wants his humor to make people think and then laugh.

His humor has been described as subversive and intellectual and often involves taking a mundane subject and twisting it in unexpected ways through wordplay, verbal misalliance, visual gags, or by juxtaposing things that don’t belong together. He doesn’t rely on slapstick or obvious jokes but on humor that comes from a more subtle and sophisticated place. He revels in mocking cultural norms, satirizing convention, and especially in profaning the sacrosanct.