Table of Contents for April 2024 Issue

Short Stories:

Maureen Mancini Amaturo, “When Salvador Dali Identified Oscar Wilde in a Lineup”

Patrick Siniscalchi, “Shell-Shock”

Sisi Carroll, “Karentown”

Will Willoughby, “Remote Meeting Re: Presentation”

Ray Agostinelli, “The Witness at a Loss for Words, Briefly”

Brooksie C. Fontaine, “Out of This World”

Conor Sneyd, “We need to talk about Slug Simulator”

Poetry:

Grace Alamo, “Memories of Hardship”

Sam Kilkenny, “Mustache”

Andrew Urquhart, “Life Lesson”

Laura Zaino, “Reasons for Numbers”

Gary Grossman, “Eleven Ways of Participating with Zoom”