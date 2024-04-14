Table of Contents for April 2024 Issue

Short Stories:
Maureen Mancini Amaturo, “When Salvador Dali Identified Oscar Wilde in a Lineup”
Patrick Siniscalchi, “Shell-Shock”
Sisi Carroll, “Karentown”
Will Willoughby, “Remote Meeting Re: Presentation”
Ray Agostinelli, “The Witness at a Loss for Words, Briefly”
Brooksie C. Fontaine, “Out of This World”
Conor Sneyd, “We need to talk about Slug Simulator”
Poetry:
Grace Alamo, “Memories of Hardship”
Sam Kilkenny, “Mustache”
Andrew Urquhart, “Life Lesson”
Laura Zaino, “Reasons for Numbers”
Gary Grossman, “Eleven Ways of Participating with Zoom”