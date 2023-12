Short Stories:

Alex Dermody, “The Doogie Howler”

Hanna Kubicka, “The Lonely Princess”

Richard Foreman, “We Are on Spin”

Lauren Piskothy, “The Pirate Life for Me”

Analise Chambers, “First Time”

David Hutto, “Cultivation of Culturedness”

Anna Koltes, “You From the Future”

Poetry:

Colette Parris, “Consequences of Poor Planning in Winter”

Oak Morse, Two Poems

Mary Cresswell, “All Together, Now”

Robert Beveridge, “Soft Taco Party Pak”