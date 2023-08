Short Stories:

Lillie E. Franks, “The Old Joke”

Jon Wesick, “Talk to Your Doctor”

Cody Adams, “Pre-Chum”

Meagan Noel Hart, “Spa-ntaneity”

Corey Miller, “Pocket Monsters (Silver Edition)

Poetry:

Ping Yi, “And They Shall Inherit the Earth”

Jennifer Spadaccia, “An Avocado Gift”

Paul Hostovsky, Two Poems

George Stanworth, “Armageddon”