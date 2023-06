Photo taken during Christmastime in Wimbledon Park, London.

————

Jan Hendrich is a fearless and intrepid photojournalist, mostly covering suburban animals in the leafier parts of South London. When not dodging stale bread and pond-based territorial disputes, he also works on alienating macro videography and melancholy musicalĀ ditherings. His latest band, Betterthief, has been described as ‘quite annoying‘ by professional reviewers.