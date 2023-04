Short Stories:

Maxwell Shepherd, “Leg Shark”

Linda Lowe, “E.T.”

Alex Dermody, “Thank You, Lil Wayne”

PS Zhang, “Housewarming”

Austin Wilson, “Men’s Rights Activists Resurrect Charles Bronson”

Trevor Conway, “Scrapes”

Gail Mackenzie Smith, “Do Buddhist Dogs Have Fleas?”

Ariel Castagna, “Dick Tea”

Poetry:

Cori Steinberg, “Wrinkles”

Adrianna McCollum, “The Standoff”

Corey Bryan, Two Poems

J.M. McBirnie, “Pen Pals with Benefits”

Emma McNamara, “Petty Little Poem”