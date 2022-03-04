Get Defenestration Delivered by Email
Winslow knew exactly what was going to happen. But why stop a show, right?
Spider Bias
Winslow knew exactly what was going to happen. But why stop a show, right? [more]
"Madame Chanterelle's Scourge, or, Ralph Waldo Emerson's Foolish Consistency," by Hermester Barrington
It is a family legend that my great-great granduncle Ezekiel used to go [more]
Gaming Vitality
All seasoned gamers have their own sack of dice. Maybe even several sacks [more]
"A Nonsense on Stilts," by Alexei Kalinchuk
A tin-plated nonsense came up over the hill on spindly legs and entered [more]
"Dear Prudence: Why Don’t Any Of My Dying Friends Want Me To Be The Bette Midler To Their Soon-To-Be-Orphaned Kids?" by Sara Corris
Hey Prudie,
I’m a thirty-something woman, and as you can imagine, [more]