Teakettler

————

What kind of inhuman monster boils water in the microwave?!

Based on a true story. My son, who is very bright, decided that he wanted hot chocolate. My wife, knowing that my son is very bright, told him that he was old enough to get the kettle out and make it himself. So that’s exactly what my son did. However, what everyone failed to realize is that my son had absolutely no idea how to actually make hot chocolate. He knew that a packet of cocoa was involved, and milk, and water, and heat… but that was about it. So he poured a bunch of milk into the teakettle and set it to boil, and maaaaaaaaan. That thing EXPLODED. Once the milk boiled it was spewing out all over the place. The entire stovetop was covered in burned milk, and it was a huge mess. Stinky, too.

————